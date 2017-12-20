NZ much drier than usual but rain is on the way

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 12:42

Next week may be the wettest week around New Zealand in over two months, great news for farmers but perhaps a bit worrying for holidaymakers.

Three weeks ago WeatherWatch.co.nz said the big dry around New Zealand would continue to get worse but that in the second half of a December a more changeable spring-like pattern may return. It has - and we're seeing big temperature swings in the south, a number of cold fronts tracking into New Zealand with downpours in both islands and now next week the forecast is for a week-long area of low pressure to settle around the country.

Lower air pressure can bring a better chance for rain.

On Boxing Day a front will move northwards up the nation bringing heavy rain and possible rain warnings to some South Island areas - worth monitoring if camping or tramping from Nelson to Fiordland in the west.

After over two months of high pressure dominating the weather in New Zealand next week we see a low dominating the country - but it doesn't mean rain every day for everyone.

WeatherWatch.co.nz said in early December it would take something big to reverse the big dry - and there's a chance January could be wetter than November was. However at this stage we still expect farmers to need more rain after this event - but we also expect some relief in most regions. The low may start off wet but could end up producing very localised heavy downpours with the wind flow even making some regions hotter and drier.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz