Sixty new constables set to graduate from Wing 310

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 14:01

Sixty new constables from Wing 310 will mark the end of their studies at the Royal New Zealand Police College tomorrow, Thursday 21 December.

Wing Patron Lieutenant General Tim Keating, Chief of Defence Force, will be present at the graduation, as well as Minister of Police, Honourable Stuart Nash, Police Commissioner Mike Bush, and members of the Police Executive.

The group is made up of 23 female and 37 males, with the youngest aged 19 and the eldest 42 years of age.

Community spirit

There’s no doubt the new constables are keen to serve their communities, with a number of them volunteering in different ways before coming to Police College.

Constable Rachel Field worked for Make a Wish Foundation between 2012-2015 as a Wish Coordinator, which she says showed her the great reward in helping others.

During that time she also volunteered at Victim Support as a support worker.

"This was an amazing opportunity to support people significantly affected by crime and trauma and confirmed my passion for helping people," said Constable Field.

Alongside these experiences, she volunteered at Newmarket Police station front counter before becoming an Authorised Officer in 2015, where she worked at both Auckland Central Police Station and Auckland District Court.

"It gave me great insight into policing and interacting with the community and drove my ambition of becoming sworn officer.

It confirmed to me that I lived and breathed the Police values and had chosen the right career path."

Rachel is off to Auckland Central Police Station.

A number of other members of Wing 310 have volunteered their time in their communities, with three volunteer firefighters, two community patrol volunteers and a St John volunteer amongst the group.

Four of the graduating constables also have military backgrounds, including a rifleman for the New Zealand Army and a medic for the New Zealand Navy.

Inspired by family

Sara-May Watkins, who will be deployed to Kaikohe, also held the dream for a long time before she joined.

"I have always wanted to be a Police Officer.

For the first half of my life we grew up [in the Hokianga] with no power, and the majority of the time our means of transport was either by boat or horse and the bulk of our food was sourced from the sea."

Constable Watkins said this experience taught her how to be resourceful, and look after her family.

"It wasn’t until I had my first daughter where I looked at her one day and thought ‘how can I tell this little girl to get out there and follow dreams if I hadn’t even given it a go myself’.

She gave me the motivation to pursue my dream."

Helping others

A number of the new constables are particularly inspired to work with people and continue work they’ve already started.

Matthew Kirkby worked as a Corrections Officer at Whanganui Prison for a year and a half before heading to Police College and says his time as a Corrections Officer inspired him to help people, particularly youth, saying he wants to "help them make better life decisions."

Constable Kirkby will return to Whanganui after graduation.

Alexandra Cully, originally from Scotland, says she always wanted to join - "all my life!" - and applied as soon she became a New Zealand resident.

She was also influential in saving a life in late 2015, when she came across a man collapsed on the street, having a heart attack.

Her and another man performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, and the man made a full recovery.

Constable Cully will be deployed to Queenstown, where she has been residing for the last ten years.

Awards

Minister’s Award, recognising top student after collation of all course assessments, goes to Constable Hannah Appleyard, who is being deployed to Wellington District.

Receiving the Patron’s Award for second top student is Constable Caitlin Paddon, who is off to Canterbury District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership is being awarded to Constable Tyson Ripia, posted to Bay of Plenty district

Constable Michael Lewis, also posted to Bay of Plenty, is receiving the Firearms Award for firearms skills and safe practices.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practise Award goes to Constable Gabrielle Burt, who will be deployed to Waitemata district.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award will be awarded to Constable Brittany Wallace-Sharpe, who is off to Counties Manukau.