Call for swift action to improve greyhound welfare

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 13:58

Today, a report on welfare issues in New Zealand’s greyhound racing industry was publicly released.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) Chief Executive Officer Mark Ward shares the concerns about significant ongoing welfare issues that this report raised.

"We are disappointed in the lack of progress seen in areas that had been previously highlighted in past reports on greyhound welfare," Mr Ward says.

He urges Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) to act swiftly on the recommendations made in the report.

"With New Zealand being one of the few places in the world where greyhound racing is permitted, GRNZ must urgently improve greyhound welfare in order to retain their social license to operate."

Since 2016, the NZVA has served as an advisor to the GRNZ welfare committee due to concerns held for the welfare of racing greyhounds.

"We believe that, as long as greyhound racing is permitted in New Zealand, veterinarians must be involved in all aspects of the industry to protect the health and welfare of the animals."

The report was the second external report commissioned by the New Zealand Greyhound Racing Board and was undertaken by Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM QC. It is publicly available here.