Wellington to offer EV chargers in residential streets

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 14:01

Wellington City Council has launched the application phase of a national-first programme - trialling electric vehicle charging points in residential streets.

For the one in four Wellington residents who don’t have off-street parking, owning an electric vehicle has been largely impossible until now.

"Realistically, if you own an EV you need to be able to charge overnight," says Councillor David Lee, Climate Change portfolio lead.

"We have fast chargers around the central city, and we’re looking at installing more, but you’ve got to be able to charge at home too.

"The adoption of electric vehicles in Wellington has been limited up to now. This is not because people don’t want to make the change - we know they do - it’s because off-street parking here is not a given.

"I’d say to anyone who’s thought about buying an EV, and been put off because of their location, to get their name on the list now. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often," he adds.

The project will deliver up to 25 medium-speed charge stations in residential areas. Each charger will be able to charge two cars at once. Joint applications from two or more people in the same street are encouraged.

Costs of the trial will be covered by Wellington City Council, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), Charge Net NZ, and Wellington Electricity, while users will pay the ongoing maintenance and electricity costs. Charge Net NZ will own and manage the operation of the equipment.

Increased uptake of electric vehicles is called for in both the Low Carbon Capital Plan and the Resilient Wellington Strategy.

Residents wanting to register interest should email contact details and address to ElectricVehicles@wcc.govt.nz