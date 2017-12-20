Low E. coli levels in Lakes Hayes

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 14:13

The latest Otago Regional Council (ORC) water quality samples taken from Lakes Hayes have shown low levels of the bacteria E. coli and the lake is now safe to swim in.

ORC Manager Resource Science Dean Olsen said the samples taken on Monday showed E. coli levels at 11 E. coli/100ml, compared to last week’s sample of 921/100ml.

"This level shows the risk to swimmers was very low on Monday (18 December) and is at levels that we would normally expect for the lake," Mr Olsen said.

Last week’s high level may have been caused by ducks, he said. "At the time of sampling, the staff member collecting the sample noted many ducks in the area being sampled. It’s highly likely this accounted for the high reading. A water sample collected from Mill Creek at the same time is being tested to determine the likely source(s) of any bacterial contamination."

Warning signs about the E. coli will be removed today.