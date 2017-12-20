Christmas hamper cheer for Tauranga Hospital patients

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 14:34

150 Tauranga Hospital patients have received a surprise Christmas boost with the gift of a hamper.

The hampers were donated by the Curate Church and distributed around the hospital recently to grateful recipients said Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Regional Manager Volunteer Service Lesley Grant.

"This is the third year the Curate Church has generously given Christmas hampers to our patients," said Lesley. "The 150 hampers were spread throughout the outpatients clinics and ED, as well as the Renal Unit and Cancer Centre.

"They were gratefully received with tears from some of the recipients, who were in great need. Curate Church volunteers helped us deliver the hampers and so were able to see first-hand what a difference their hard work and kindness makes to people."

BOPDHB Chief Executive Helen Mason helped distribute the hampers and thanked the Curate Church sincerely for their generosity.

Lead pastor of Curate Church Katie Milgate said the gifts were to those in the community who were "doing it tough" - showing them hope and kindness, and pointing them to the reason for the season.

"We often forget that not everyone has the same joy-filled Christmas experience - people still have to receive medical treatment and recover from illness over the festive season," said Katie. "So these ‘Gift of Groceries’ packs were a tangible way for us to surprise them and let them know someone cares and believes in them.

"We have heard many recipients say that the gift was more than a bag of food to them; it felt like hope. This is why we do what we do - the need is great, but so is our heart for our community."

The Tauranga Hospital donations were part of a larger operation. Over two days the Curate Church - with the help of over 80 passionate and hard-working volunteers, many generous sponsors including Tauranga City Council, and key partnerships with New World Mount Maunganui and Kiwi Larder - donated 1,000 bags of Christmas groceries and boxes of fresh produce.

"It was such a privilege for us to partner with over 30 amazing organisations across the Bay including Tauranga Hospital," added Katie.