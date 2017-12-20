Inquiry into procurement of services from HealthTap

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 15:01

We have decided on an inquiry and its terms of reference.

The Deputy Auditor-General, Greg Schollum, has decided to carry out an inquiry into Waikato District Health Board’s procurement of information technology services from HealthTap to deliver the District Health Board’s SmartHealth service. This document sets out the terms of reference for our inquiry.

Background

In 2015, Waikato District Health Board entered into a contract with the Californian-based company, HealthTap, to provide information technology services to support the District Health Board’s delivery of its SmartHealth service. SmartHealth provides ‘virtual health care’ to patients, from clinicians through the internet or mobile phones.

As part of the annual audit of Waikato District Health Board for the 2016/17 financial year our appointed auditor considered the process used by the District Health Board to procure the services from HealthTap, and identified a number of concerns with the procurement. The State Services Commissioner has also asked us to investigate the procurement process used by the Waikato District Health Board.

Our inquiry

Our inquiry will examine:

Waikato District Health Board’s procurement of information technology services from HealthTap to deliver the District Health Board’s Smart Health service;Waikato District Health Board’s management of the contract entered into with HealthTap; andany other related matters that the Deputy Auditor-General considers it desirable to report on.The inquiry will be carried out under the Public Audit Act 2001. We will publish a report once we have completed the inquiry.

Once the Deputy Auditor-General has begun an inquiry, the Office will not normally make any public comment on the substance or progress of the inquiry until we release a report. This policy protects the rights of those involved inends