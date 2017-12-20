Inquiry into procurement of services from HealthTap

|
[ login or create an account ]
We have decided on an inquiry and its terms of reference.
The Deputy Auditor-General, Greg Schollum, has decided to carry out an inquiry into Waikato District Health Board’s procurement of information technology services from HealthTap to deliver the District Health Board’s SmartHealth service. This document sets out the terms of reference for our inquiry.
Background
In 2015, Waikato District Health Board entered into a contract with the Californian-based company, HealthTap, to provide information technology services to support the District Health Board’s delivery of its SmartHealth service. SmartHealth provides ‘virtual health care’ to patients, from clinicians through the internet or mobile phones.
As part of the annual audit of Waikato District Health Board for the 2016/17 financial year our appointed auditor considered the process used by the District Health Board to procure the services from HealthTap, and identified a number of concerns with the procurement. The State Services Commissioner has also asked us to investigate the procurement process used by the Waikato District Health Board.
Our inquiry
Our inquiry will examine:
Waikato District Health Board’s procurement of information technology services from HealthTap to deliver the District Health Board’s Smart Health service;Waikato District Health Board’s management of the contract entered into with HealthTap; andany other related matters that the Deputy Auditor-General considers it desirable to report on.The inquiry will be carried out under the Public Audit Act 2001. We will publish a report once we have completed the inquiry.
Once the Deputy Auditor-General has begun an inquiry, the Office will not normally make any public comment on the substance or progress of the inquiry until we release a report. This policy protects the rights of those involved inends
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.