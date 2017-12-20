Update on officer struck by fleeing driver in Whakatane

|
A 26-year-old man is due to appear in Opotiki District Court tomorrow morning, charged in relation to a fleeing driver incident near Whakatane.
He is charged with theft, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.
Other charges are likely to be laid at a later stage.
The scheduled court appearance follows an incident this morning when a Constable was struck by a vehicle in Awakeri.
He remains in Waikato Hospital with serious leg injuries.
- Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander, Kevin Taylor
