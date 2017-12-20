Problems at Waikato DHB seemingly unlimited - Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 15:06

A new inquiry by the Deputy Auditor-General into Waikato DHB’s procurement of IT services from California-based company HealthTap suggests the time has come for the Minister of Health to sack the board at Waikato DHB and appoint commissioners, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says, "Waikato DHB clearly has serious governance problems. It seems that every week there is another concern emerging."

"Former Chair Bob Simcock is gone, Former Chief Executive Nigel Murray is gone, there are questions around financial authorisation by Mary Anne Gill, and now there is a whole new Auditor General inquiry. Waikato Hospital and DHB used to be a symbol of excellence - now it's a basket-case. It's time for an overhaul."