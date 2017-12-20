New flow-measuring structure installed at Karamu Stream

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 15:19

Members of the public may have noticed some extra construction taking place in the Karamu Stream near the new Whakatu Arterial Route development.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Works Group is installing a new structure so hydrology staff can accurately measure the flow of the stream.

With the highway development and Karamu Stream diversion it had to move its monitoring equipment to a new location.

The new structure allows Hydrology staff to safely stand in the water and use a flow-measuring device to accurately gauge the flow of water through the structure.

HBRC Hydrometric Network Team Leader Peter Davis says there are several consents on the Karamu Stream and it is important to ensure people are only taking water when they are allowed to.

The data from the new Karamu Stream gauging site will be available on the HBRC website after Christmas.