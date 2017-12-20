Castlepoint motorcycle crash - name release

|
Police can now name the man killed in a motorcycle crash on the Masterton-Castlepoint Road on Monday 11 December 2017.
He was Arnold Alfred Thomas Zehner Jr, a 35-year-old German national who was holidaying in New Zealand.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.
