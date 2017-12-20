Ruapehu welcomes funding support for tourism infrastructure

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 15:50

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that the latest announcement of $1m in funding support for Ruapehu tourism infrastructure made by the Minister for Tourism Kelvin Davis last Friday (15 Dec) highlights a clear vote of confidence in the potential of Ruapehu tourism to increase jobs, incomes and opportunities in the region.

This latest funding from the government’s $100 million Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) brings total announced government financial support for Ruapehu tourism related projects to over $5.2m over the last three years.

The latest round will provide $748,500 of funding for the construction of carparks, toilets, footpaths and a dump station in the National Park village, $100,000 for new toilet facilities and ablution block at Raetihi and $155,000 for a feasibility study to address wastewater management issues for Ohakune and Raetihi.

Mayor Cameron said that the funding support was very much appreciated as it is enabling Ruapehu to support regional tourism development and NZ’s tourism business growth agenda to a degree we could never do on our own.

"Government funding support has been a critical part of Ruapehu being able to play a leadership role in support of regional tourism development and NZ’s tourism business growth agenda."

"Ruapehu is looking forward to working with government on further opportunities where they can support us," said Mayor Cameron.