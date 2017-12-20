Update on Vinegar Hill incident

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 16:10

Police are continuing to conduct enquiries in relation to a family harm incident at Vinegar Hill campground yesterday morning.

Around 9.25am yesterday morning Police were called to the area where a man was threatening his partner and other occupants of the campground with a firearm.

When Police arrived at the scene the man then presented the firearm at Police.

The man was subsequently shot by Police and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital. He is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on 25 January charged with presenting a firearm at Police, and he will remain in Police custody until his appearance.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be laid.

No-one else was injured as a result of the incident, and support is being provided to victims and witnesses.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) have been advised and are conducting an investigation in relation to the circumstances of the police shooting.

- Detective Inspector Marc Hercock