Whanganui Lotto player lands $1 million

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 20:41

A Lotto player from Whanganui will be dancing around the Christmas tree after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Lotto New Zealand’s Christmas promotion is now on. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between now and 7.30pm Saturday 30 December are in the draw to win 200 extra prizes, including $1 million cash, nine BMW X1 sDrive vehicles and 190 prizes of $10,000 cash for travel.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.