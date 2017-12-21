Serious crash in Mt Maunganui

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 06:26

Emergency services attended a serious crash overnight at Mt Maunganui, Tauranga.

At 1.18am it was reported that a car had struck a sand dune on Marine Parade, between Clyde St and Hart St.

Initial reports were that three people were trapped in the car.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the vehicle was removed from the scene.

Conditions of the occupants are unknown at this time.