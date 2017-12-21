2018 Fulbright New Zealand Scholars Announced

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 07:45

Fulbright New Zealand is proud to announce the 2018 New Zealand Scholar Award Grantees. Representing four different universities in New Zealand, each scholar will head to the US as early as July 2018 to pursue independent research at US institutions, forming international collaborations to solve some of the world’s challenging issues.

The 2018 Fulbright New Zealand Scholars are:

Dr Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago will research the utility of new "gene drive" technologies for the control of predatory pests at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Broad Institute.

Dr Karin Bryan from the University of Waikato will be investigating the role of the fringing forest environment in controlling the development of global mangrove forests at Boston University in Massachusetts.

Dr Bronwyn Kivell from Victoria University of Wellington will conduct research into developing better medications to treat pain and addiction at The Scripps Research Institute and Florida Atlantic University in Jupiter, Florida.

Dr Richard Arnold from Victoria University of Wellington will research mathematical models for repair times in complex and repairable ageing systems, such as computers or aircraft, at George Washington University in Washington DC.

Dr Tony Merriman from the University of Otago will research the genetic basis of urate control and gout in African-Americans at the University of Alabama Birmingham.

The 2018 Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholar is:

The Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholar Award is for a New Zealand academic, artist or professional to lecture and/or conduct research at a US institution in the field of indigenous development. Dr Andrew Erueti from the University of Auckland will research changes in international human rights law and the implications for the future development of law as it relates to Maori and the Crown in New Zealand at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Fulbright Scholar awards are unique in that they are available for research in any field, but are united in the common goal to forge international collaboration and have a transformational impact in their area of expertise.

"Senator Fulbright viewed international communication and collaboration as the key to the world’s future prosperity," said Dr. Richard Arnold. "I am excited to receive a research fellowship where the focus is more than just the research, but on international contact, communication and understanding."

"I like the idea of being an international citizen and bringing together people from diverse places to solve problems," said Dr. Karin Bryan, "I find the history of the programme, and the calibre of past scholars inspirational. I would like to use the opportunity to focus on solving some bigger-scale questions."

The 2018 Fulbright New Zealand Scholars will be honoured at the annual Fulbright Award Ceremony in June.