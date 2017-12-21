Free Wi-Fi for bus users in Bay of Plenty

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 09:45

An early Christmas present has arrived for Rotorua bus users, with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council announcing a free Wi-Fi trial on six Cityride urban buses over the next three months.

The first month of a similar trial in the Western Bay has seen close to 900 logins on Bayhopper buses.

Public Transport Committee chair, Lyall Thurston says it’s pleasing there’s been a good uptake early on as it was passenger feedback that led the Regional Council to install the technology.

"It’s great to be able to enhance the on-board experience for those using our buses and now Rotorua passengers have the chance to stay connected as they go about their day."

"Customers don’t need to set up an account or register, they just agree to the terms and conditions and tick the box," Councillor Thurston says.

Buses with free Wi-Fi access will have a Wi-Fi sticker on the outside of the bus door, with information on board giving users simple login instructions.

A short survey will take place early in the new year so the Regional Council can gain feedback from customers.

To ensure everyone using the Cityride service enjoys a good quality connection, Wi-Fi access will be limited to one device and 40MB per day (24 hours) for each customer.