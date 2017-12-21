Call to remember water safety over Christmas break

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 10:06

Horizons Regional Council, along with partner organisations and groups, will be closely monitoring water vessel behaviour on the ManawatÅ« River and its tributaries this holiday season and over the summer period.

Horizons harbourmaster for the ManawatÅ« River, Ross Brannigan, says the council is responsible for ensuring river bylaws are upheld for the safety of all users.

"With the great weather we’ve been having we’re not surprised people are out using jetskis and other motorised vessels," he says.

"However, we want to make sure that everyone does so in a way that ensures everyone gets out of the water unharmed. This means remembering to stay within speed limits, not getting too close to other users and being old enough to operate the vessel in the first place."

Mr Brannigan says a particular focus will be on the lower reaches of the ManawatÅ« River from Whirokino to the ManawatÅ« Estuary following a number of recent complaints.

"The majority of complaints we’ve received have been in regard to jetski behaviour, although the bylaws apply to any vessel that is on the water. The lower reaches of the river have become a popular destination for jet skiers, along with various other recreational activities, so we will be keeping an eye on all users to make sure they are behaving responsibly."

Mr Brannigan says operators of any vessel on the water must be aware of their responsibilities in regard to the Navigation Safety Rules and are liable for any breaches of those rules.

"No one wants to be responsible for a tragedy on our water ways. Let’s all be aware of how our behaviour impacts others and share the space safely."

The ManawatÅ« River bylaws include:

Speed is not to exceed 5 knots at any time within 50m of any other vessel or person in the water or within 200m of the ManawatÅ« Marine Boating Club boat launching ramp at Foxton Beach;

Life jackets must be worn by every person on board a recreational vessel unless the person in charge has given permission not to, and life jackets must still at least be on board;

Operators of vessels capable of more than 10 knots must be 15 years or older; and Users are to be aware of waterski and jetski priority areas.

In addition to water vessel safety, Horizons advocates general water hazard safety at all swim spots. This includes asking swimmers to check the monitoring results at www.horizons.govt.nz before heading out, looking for toxic algae, watching for hazards such as sunken logs, rips at beaches or unstable cliffs, and not swimming until three days after it’s rained.