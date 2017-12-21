Working around the clock to keep you safe

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 11:00

NgÄ mihi. As the end of the year approaches, we’ve reached some significant milestones and achievements.

Tuesday saw the tabling in Parliament of the fifth and final Office of the Auditor General audit of Police’s response to the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into historic Police conduct. The report recognises Police as a fundamentally better organisation than we were in 2007, underpinned by a strong set of values and robust code of conduct. I am proud of this achievement, which has taken a huge effort by many of our staff. More than ever before, we have a healthy and diverse Police culture which puts victims at the heart of everything we do. Although the audits have now ended, there is still more work for us to do. We will continue to constantly improve our support for victims and to be an inclusive police service for all New Zealanders.

The Royal New Zealand Police College held its first-ever women’s recruitment day, which was a huge success. More than 500 women attended and were able to talk to serving police officers about the range of great careers across our organisation. If you know anyone who has ever thought about joining our workforce, now is the time to tell them to take the first step at newcops.co.nz.

The photo below shows me with some of our newest constables, the members of Recruit Wing 310 and their patron, Lieutenant General Tim Keating, Chief of Defence Force. Wing 310 graduates from the Royal New Zealand Police College today.

We also announced this week that $14.4 million has been seized from criminals over the year, thanks to a number of asset restraints and forfeitures carried out during the year under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act. The vast majority of these have been against organised crime groups who are involved in the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine. This is a huge blow against these groups, who cause great harm to our communities.

Please be careful on our roads over the coming holiday period - drive to the conditions, don’t use a mobile phone and buckle up. Together with our partners, we’ve launched a campaign called "We Want You Here for Christmas" which says it all. There have been far too many tragedies on our roads this year.

Lastly, I want to acknowledge all of our staff who will be working right through Christmas and New Year around the clock in order to keep our communities safe. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.

Have a safe and merry Christmas and look forward to a great New Year.

- Mike Bush MNZM, Commissioner of Police