GDP quality receives ‘bump’ from new annual benchmarks - Stats NZ

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 10:33

In the September quarter of each year, we make changes to improve our quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data. These changes allow us to incorporate more accurate, but less timely data, and improve the quality of our quarterly series.

In 2017, we analysed and reconciled an extra year of national accounts data. We now have a comprehensive view of the economy and the goods and services flows up to the March 2016 year. This sees our national accounts statistics reflect a more up-to-date structure of the economy.

It also allows us to introduce an additional two years of annual benchmarks to our quarterly GDP estimates series this year. Quarterly GDP is a comprehensive suite of short-term indicators that allow us to translate the more historical view of the economy into a quarterly basis and provide contemporary insight into economic growth.

With two new annual benchmarks, rather than the usual one, we will now have four fewer quarters of economic growth being based solely on short-term indicators. This means that, when we publish the September quarter, instead of the latest 10 quarters being based on short-term indicators, only the latest six quarters will be. This is shown in figure 1. This takes the maximum number of quarters that will be based on short term indicators from 13 to nine.

Figure 1

Historical annual economic growth boosted by 1 percent

Updated data from our annual national accounts has seen economic growth revised upwards. The overall impact of updated annual data on the production measure of GDP is shown in figure 2.

Figure 2

The new annual data comes from National accounts (industry production and investment): Year ended March 2016 and National accounts (income and expenditure): Year ended March 2017 published on 24 November 2017.

The revisions to GDP come from several sources:

Data from the 2016 annual enterprise survey (AES) was incorporated for the first time. This showed business income rising faster than expenditure, 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, and led to value added revising upwards for a number of industries.

New data for measuring household consumption expenditure (HCE) has become available, causing upward revisions to HCE growth. This new data sourced from the 2016 Household Expenditure Survey impacts HCE figures from 2014 March year onwards.

Revisions to investment in residential building gross fixed capital formation and construction activity. This results from updated data used to measure unconsented residential building construction arising from the Canterbury earthquakes, using housing insurance data.

The new annual benchmark data have gone through the process of supply-use balancing, ensuring consistency between inputs and outputs.

The updated AES data saw sizable revisions to the construction industry (see figure 3). This reflected revisions to construction related investment, which also incorporated the updated data on unconsented work.

Figure 3

Annual benchmark updates

Annual benchmark updates can have a significant effect on quarterly estimates of economic growth. The impact of structural changes and updated data result in revised growth rates, especially for the most recent periods as our quarterly growth estimates reflect more of the recent changes in the structure of the economy.

The annual benchmark data for 2015 and 2016 was used to update the weights used for aggregating the lower-level components in the production measure of GDP, through a process called chain-linking. Updating chaining weights allows the changing structure of the New Zealand economy to be reflected in the volume series.

Figure 4 shows how each industry contributes to quarterly GDP. Some large changes occurred in the contribution of agriculture, manufacturing, and construction. This means that a given increase in agricultural output will now have a smaller impact in overall GDP than it did in 2014.

Figure 4

The relative importance of agriculture, forestry, and fishing had a large fall. This was due to lower agricultural dairy production. Dairy value added fell almost 70 percent between 2014 and 2016, resulting in agricultural dairy’s share of the economy falling from 3.5 percent in 2014 to 1.0 percent in 2016. However, dairy product manufacturing increased from 0.8 percent of the economy in 2014 to 1.7 percent in 2016. This led to a rise in the relative importance on manufacturing.

The increase in manufacturing was largely due to dairy product manufacturing, and also petroleum and coal product manufacturing. The fall in mining was largely due to a fall in oil and gas extraction activity.