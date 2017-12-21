Enjoy your motorbike this summer: avoid hitting the road

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 10:17

Predictions of a long, hot summer will have motorbike riders really itching to taste the open roads, and ACC wants them all to get home safely by riding within their capabilities, and to the conditions.

The summer holidays are a particularly popular time for bikers to get out and about, but last Christmas ACC had 152 claims from motorcycle crashes - three of them fatal - between 24 December and 7 January.

ACC’s Motorcycle Safety manager Dave Keilty says crash statistics show motorbike riders are 21 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than motorists driving a car.

"Many riders believe the most frequent cause of motorcycle crashes comes from other road users. It might come as a bit if a surprise to some, but the actions of the rider either wholly or partly contribute to 62 per cent of all motorcycle crashes," says Dave Keilty.

"We want riders to enjoy riding over summer. But the advice, as always, is to wear good quality gear; make sure your bike is in good condition, and ride within your limits. We want people to enjoy the road, not hit the road.

"Two of the most critical skills are riding corners well and knowing how to brake safely on different road surfaces. If you want to be sure you really have those skills nailed, book in for a Ride Forever course. They are run by the best instructors in the country, only take a day, and the cost is next to zero because of the ACC subsidy."

The safety message is a particularly important one for young males. Four times more male (122 injuries) than female (30) motorcyclists were hurt last summer holidays; with a third of all injuries sustained by people aged 15 to 29.

For more information go to www.rideforever.co.nz