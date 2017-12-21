NEWSTALK ZB announces weekend changes to broaden lifestyle mix

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 10:30

Newstalk ZB today announced changes to its weekend 2018 line-up to cover a broader range of lifestyle and sport content for listeners across its Saturday and Sunday afternoon 12-6 shows.

The weekend refresh is part of key changes to Newstalk ZB’s 2018 line up, which have been recently announced. It will see Sports Broadcaster, Tony Veitch sign off from the Veitch on Sport show, which has run in the 12-6 slot since early 2012.

Tony Veitch announced that his last show would be on 23 December 2017 and that he was looking forward to a well-earned break before continuing to build his show from his own digital platform.

Veitch says, "After nearly 6 years leading the number one radio sports show in the country, it’s time for a change. The face of sports journalism is changing radically in New Zealand and I want to be at the forefront of developments as we find new ways to connect with sports fans in this digital age."

Veitch added that "I’m excited about the future. It’s been a privilege to share the afternoons on NewstalkZB with sports fans, players and coaches, and I look forward to continuing to share our passion for sport with them all."

Jason Winstanley, NZME’s Head of Talk says, "Tony has been Newstalk ZB’s voice of sport for several years and is an outstanding broadcaster. Tony has the best contact book in the business when it comes to sport and he’s given sports fans the best seats in the house every weekend for the latest sports news from New Zealand and around the world. He will be missed by many."

"However Newstalk ZB wants to broaden our lifestyle content over the Weekends to give listeners all they need in one place to stay with us through the afternoon - from DIY tips, gardening, cooking, comment and analysis of the week’s news and sport."

Winstanley says the hosts and details for the new afternoon shows - which will feature an exciting line up of lifestyle and sport experts - would be announced shortly.

"We’re really excited about the new 2018 line-up plans across our weekday and weekend shows. Newstalk ZB is New Zealand’s favourite station and we’re always reviewing and updating the content and programme mix for our audiences to keep them tuned in to us," he said. ENDS