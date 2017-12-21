Final weather video of 2017: Christmas Day and New Years Eve

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 11:05

It’s our last weather video of 2017 and we take a look at the upcoming weekend, a detailed Christmas day forecast and what the weather models are picking for New Year’s Eve. Over Friday and this weekend the nation is much more settled with lighter winds and the warmth returning after what has been a cooler day or two for some regions.

Apart from a few isolated daytime downpours in both islands the weekend looks mostly dry.

Christmas Day sees warm winds building across New Zealand and rain on the West Coast and potentially Southland and Otago too.

By Boxing Day that rain heads north - great for farmers, gardeners and growers but perhaps not the best timing for those heading away on holiday.

We also take an extra long range look at what the computer models are picking for December 31st.

Thank you for all your support across 2017 it has been so fantastic! Our videos return again in mid January.

