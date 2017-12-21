Top of the South tackles Mediterranean fanworm

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 11:15

Marlborough District Council, in conjunction with the Top of the South Marine Biosecurity Partnership, will endeavor to check over 1,500 boats this summer to make sure they're not carrying marine pests. Some marinas are also being inspected in an effort to combat marine biosecurity threats.

"Marine pest pressures are building for our region, with some potentially harmful organisms already in our ports, and more poised north of Auckland to come and make their home here. None can get here on their own. All require human assistance to move around our coast," says Peter Lawless, Top of the South Marine Partnership Biosecurity Coordinator.

To reduce the threat the Top of the South Marine Biosecurity Partnership has commissioned surveys of boat hulls both in marinas and around the region. Moorings will also be inspected.

"Marinas at Tarakohe, Nelson and the Marlborough Sounds will be subject to search and destroy missions for Mediterranean fanworm. The fanworm has the potential to cover marine farms and natural areas. Diving Services NZ Ltd will carry out this work on contract to the Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough councils," he says.

Mobile vessels and more remote hubs where there are moored vessels, will be visited by the Top of the South Partnership Coordination Team with assistance from the harbourmasters and Department of Conservation.

"If your boat has Mediterranean fanworm, the teams will let you know and help you deal with getting rid of it in a responsible way. Fanworm can spawn if they are removed in the water, and only some divers have the skills to do this safely. Both teams will keep records of all areas searched and what is found."

Outside the marinas, the teams will check in with skippers if they are on the boat before they inspect, and give a report on what they find. "The report will explain how fouled your boat's hull is if it’s not clean. It will also tell you whether you have any organisms on the "unwanted" species list. Knowingly transporting these species is illegal and will mean you need to clean your hull as soon as you can. Other than Mediterranean fanworm, the two other marine pests present in the region are wakame, the edible Japanese seaweed, and the clubbed tunicate, a sea squirt. Wakame is already widespread in the region, but we are trying to slow the spread of the sea squirt to marine farms," Peter Lawless says.

People wanting more information can visit http://www.marinebiosecurity.co.nz, email tosmarinebio@gmail.com or ring Peter Lawless, Top of the South Marine Partnership Biosecurity Coordinator on 021 894 363.