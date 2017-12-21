Dunedin groups benefit from grants

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 11:45

A new Arts and Culture Capability Fund, funded by the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Community Trust, has contributed to more than $272,000 in grants for groups across the city in the past month.

The DCC and the Trust each provided $30,000 toward the new fund, established in July. The fund helps Dunedin art and culture organisations improve their capability, plan for the future and further their contribution to delivering Ara Toi Åtepoti, Dunedin’s Arts and Culture Strategy.

DCC Manager Community Development and Events Joy Gunn says 13 applications were approved, totalling $60,000. The grants support a variety of initiatives ranging from strategic planning, succession management to audience engagement and development programmes.

Chair of the DCC’s Community and Culture Committee and Grants Subcommittee, Cr Aaron Hawkins, says the new fund provides an opportunity for both organisations to support the sustainability of art and culture groups within the city.

"It’s important these hard working groups, often made up mainly of volunteers, have the opportunity and the resources to support robust long term planning.

"It was exciting to see the range of groups come forward for this, knowing that ultimately our wider community will benefit from them all being stronger."

In addition to the new partnership fund, the DCC awarded more than $83,795 in grants to 58 other art projects and groups through the Creative New Zealand Creative Communities grant fund ($53,795) and DCC Arts Grants ($30,000).

Grants supported new Dunedin productions and collaborations that will premiere at the Dunedin Fringe Festival in 2018. Arts events funded included the South Dunedin Busking Festival, Taieri Dramatic Society productions of Bad Jelly the Witch and Social Climbers, and a David Bowie themed tour of Dunedin’s public libraries.

The DCC granted $92,914 to 34 social service, place based, cultural and disability groups across the city to support their ongoing work. Grants totalling $35,541 were also made for 25 community events, including the recently held BRONZ Otago Inc toy run, the Brighton Gala in January, the Dunedin Mountain Bike Championships in February, and Waitati Music Festival in March.