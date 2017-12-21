New Muriwai roundabout opens before Christmas

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 11:54

The new Muriwai roundabout in the township of Waimauku, west of Auckland, has officially opened to traffic ahead of schedule and before Christmas.

Muriwai roundabout, where State Highway 16 intersects with Muriwai Road and Waimauku Station Road, was scheduled for completion in 2018. But it’s ready now.

The Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery, Chris Hunt is delighted the roundabout is finished in time for the busy holiday period.

"Temporary traffic management, such as road cones and barriers, have been removed so traffic can flow freely through the township, helping to ease congestion on the roads ahead of the summer holidays, one of the busiest travel periods of the year," Mr Hunt says.

The roundabout will increase safety on this stretch of road, as well as ease congestion and improve travel times and journey reliability.

"It will reduce the risk of crashes and confusion about who has right of way during peak traffic," Mr Hunt says.

Other safety features include new footpaths and fenced pedestrian refuge islands to provide safer crossing points, and extra wide off-road cycle paths to help cyclists navigate the area.

