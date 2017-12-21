boy critically injured after tractor crash

|
A child has been flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after a tractor crashed down a bank at Ngahere, Grey District.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Nelson Creek Rd at 9.27am.
Both the Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been advised.
