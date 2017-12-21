Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hamilton

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 12:45

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a crash where a truck has hit a pedestrian at about 11.15am today.

The crash occurred on Ruakura Road and the road has been closed from the Wairere Drive end.

The pedestrian has critical injuries and Police will be at the scene for some time while the crash is investigated.

Diversions are in place.