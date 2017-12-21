NCC Customer Services move to new temporary home

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 13:00

Napier City Council’s Customer Services staff are ready to welcome the public to their new temporary home.

All public enquiries, whether of a general nature, or for rates, animal control or other specialised areas, will be handled at one counter at Dunvegan House, 215 Hastings Street, Napier. Dunvegan House is opposite the newly vacated Civic building, on the corner of Station and Hastings Streets.

The Council has acted as swiftly as possible, utilising many of the exceptional skills of our existing staff wherever possible to identify new premises, negotiate leases and take us all through the packing and moving process, says Wayne Jack, Chief Executive. "Our new ‘one-counter’ Customer Services Centre in Hastings Street will work, I think, particularly well as we continue to upskill our customer facing staff in multiple areas such as animal control, rates and so on, and strive for excellence in customer services to the people of Napier."

"I’d like to acknowledge the tolerance and patience of our teams as they have moved through the several stages that have brought us to our new, albeit temporary, offices," adds Bill Dalton, Napier Mayor.

Former Civic and Library building staff are now housed in three different buildings in the Napier CBD; Dunvegan House, the Post Office building on Hastings Street, and the Cape View building on Marine Parade.

Napier Library closes at 12 noon tomorrow (22 December) in preparation for its reopening in a temporary location, MTG Hawke’s Bay, on 7 February 2018. Taradale Library will continue to operate as usual.

Customer Services, along with many other departments of Council, will be closed from 12 noon tomorrow until Wednesday 3 January 2018.

A full list of Christmas and Year holiday trading hours for all NCC facilities can be found at www.napier.govt.nz