New funds to help young people achieve their dreams

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 13:12

A new Young People’s Fund is being launched in the new year to recognise the importance of children and young people to Porirua City.

The new approach to community funding reinforces the city’s commitment to its tamariki and rangatahi, Mayor Mike Tana says.

"In 2015 we made having ‘children and young people at the centre of city decisions’ one of our strategic priorities, with strong support from the community," he says.

"This year a review of our community funding gave us the opportunity to reflect that commitment by refocusing the way we invest in community projects," he said.

"This isn’t new spending. We’re just changing where we invest our existing community outcomes funding to where it will bring the most value to the city - by focusing on our children and young people."

Earlier this month the Council’s City Delivery Committee approved the new direction which will see the launch of the Young People’s Fund - with three different ways organisations or children and young people can apply for grants, to support innovative projects for people aged 0-24

The Making an Impact fund offers grants to transform wellbeing for young people through collaborations. It’s available to organisations that have a new project or idea which focuses on children and young people and clearly aligns with the Council’s ‘children and young people’ strategic priority.

The Making it Happen fund aims to bring young people’s innovative, bright ideas to life with small grants available for organisations and children and young people to apply for directly. It supports new ideas, activities or projects which build the capabilities of children and young people or help them address issues relevant to them and their community.

"Making it Happen is about more than just giving out grants," said Councillor Anita Baker, City Delivery Committee Chairperson.

"It’s also about supporting young people’s ideas and helping them build confidence while learning new skills in leadership, decision making, problem solving and so much more."

A group of children and young people will have input into the decision making process for projects seeking grants from both the Making an Impact and Making it Happen funds.

These funds will both be launched in February 2018.

The third fund is Getting You There, with mayoral grants to help young people reach their potential and achieve their dreams. It will open in July 2018, with more information available in May 2018.

Mayor Tana says using our community funding budget in this way will help empower the city’s young people by giving them the tools they need to shine.

"We want all our tamariki to reach their potential, achieve their dreams and aim high. Sometimes a lack of funding can be all that’s holding back a big idea or untapped potential - so we encourage our young people to apply for these grants and make things happen."

Check out our website www.poriruacity.govt.nz for more details on all the funds.