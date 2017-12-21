Please drive safely and join your loved ones for Christmas and New Year

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 15:00

Christmas and New Year are busy times for everyone, with people rushing everywhere to do last minute errands.

"We don’t want to see this rush translated onto our roads," says Acting Senior Sergeant Stuart Martindale.

"There has been too much trauma on our roads this year.

Every death is one too many, and each life lost leaves a community of people grieving behind them.

"At this time of year that sort of tragedy is heightened with people missing their loved ones at the Christmas dinner table.

"We don’t want to lose any more of our people.

So please, let’s all just be a little bit safer on our roads.

"Drive to the conditions, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt, drive sober and alert, and don’t use your phone while you’re driving.

A text isn’t worth dying for.

"Around Canterbury, you can expect to see an increased presence of Highway Patrol staff and motorcycle staff - specifically on the state highways throughout our district.

"The speed you’re travelling at has a huge impact in the outcome of a crash and is the biggest determinant in whether anyone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed.

"This is why we also do things like have a lower speed threshold over the holidays on our safe speed cameras.

We want people to slow down while they’re travelling to see loved ones over the holidays

"We want to see everybody get home safely for Christmas and enjoy their holidays.

"Please help us by being safe on our roads."