Michael Miller wins SAE Southern Teaching and Learning Award

Huge congratulations to SAE Auckland Head of Film, Michael Miller, who has won the SAE Southern Staff Excellence award for Teaching and Learning.

Awards were open to staff from campus in Australia, South Africa, Indonesia and New Zealand. This is the first time an SAE Auckland staff member has ever received an SAE Southern Staff Excellence award.

SAE Southern General Manager, Lee Aitken said Michael Miller commenced with SAE Auckland at a time when the Institute was planning changes to the way courses were structured and delivered.

‘Michael’s great work resulted in deeper engagement, creative practice and industry engagement - and has led to a significant increase in student satisfaction,’ Mr Aitken said.

‘We’ve also seen students producing more fantastic creative work of a consistently high standard.

‘Michael’s passion for teaching and filmmaking is a huge asset to the Auckland team and he has become a positive role model.’

SAE Auckland’s film program was recently commended in degree monitoring reviews undertaken by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

SAE Auckland Campus Director, Dr Suzette Major said Michael had played a major role in creating a world-class film department.

‘The student feedback is overwhelming positive, and enrolments into 2018 have gone through the roof. I’m so glad that Michael has been recognised for the hard work he’s been doing to improve the Teaching and Learning experience of our film students,’ she said.

Suzette also extended congratulations to SAE Auckland audio lecturer, David Chechelashvili, who was nominated for the SAE Southern Engagement Award for his work with industry giant Serato.

‘While he didn’t take out that category, the fact the David got onto the shortlist speaks volumes of the impressive work he’s done in building an important industry relationships this year,’ she said.

‘I’m proud that our SAE Auckland staff are being recognised in this way. It’s a testament to the great team we have here. Huge congratulations to David and Michael.’

Michael said he was ‘surprised and humbled’ by the award, but was pleased to be recognised.

‘I’ve been lucky enough to work with talented and driven students and fellow lecturers,’ he said. ‘We’ve led our students through a series of genre-based, hands-on film projects throughout 2017, including taking part in the 48-film competition, which was a total blast.’

SAE Auckland’s project-based, practical approach sees students graduate with qualifications such as Diploma in Film Making and Bachelor of Film Arts, which, along with the rest of SAE Auckland’s diplomas and degrees, are eligible for the government’s new ‘fees free’ policy.

More information about the film programme at SAE can be found here http://auckland.sae.edu/courses/film/.

