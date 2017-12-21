Nuhaka River swimming warning

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 15:14

People are being warned not to swim in the Nuhaka River until further notice due to the detection of E. Coli levels that are 20 x above safe swimming guidelines.

Hawke’s Bay’s District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rachel Eyre, said monitoring by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council had identified "extremely high" levels of faecal bacteria in water samples taken from the river this week.

"These readings are not rainfall related and we suspect that the river mouth may be blocked up, thereby meaning bugs have not been able to disperse down the river so we are working with both councils to further investigate," said Dr Eyre.

"The levels exceed the maximum values recommended in the Recreational Water Guidelines and indicate that, at the time of sampling, there were excessive amounts of faecal matter, either animal or human in the water."

Dr Eyre said Wairoa District Council had been asked to erect warning signage against swimming in the river.

She urged people to take notice of the warnings and avoid swimming in the river until further notice.