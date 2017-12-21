Hurunui District Council welcomes outcome of mediation

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 15:55

The Hurunui District Council is pleased with the outcome of mediation with the Public Service Association (PSA) over the new collective agreement for its Utilities Officers.

Previously signalled industrial action has been withdrawn, and the union members have ratified the agreement reached at mediation.

The council and PSA have agreed a methodology for the Utilities Officers’ on-call allowance rates to be addressed at collective bargaining next year and that a better definition of ‘time worked when on-call’ be established.

Chief Executive Hamish Dobbie says that having all parties’ issues resolved is pleasing for the council."The main thing is that these guys will be back at work doing what they do well. This is a positive result and I credit this to the way negotiations were handled by both parties."