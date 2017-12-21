Hamilton City Council hours over the holidays

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 15:57

Hamilton City Council will be closing the doors to its main public building in Garden Place over the holiday period for longer than in previous years.

This year, the Council Building will be closed from 3pm on Friday 22 December and will reopen at 7.45am on Monday 8 January 2018.

If you have an urgent request or emergency during this period you can still contact the Council’s call centre which will continue to operate 24 hours a day (07 838 6699).

"You will still be able to send any non-urgent enquiries to the main Council email although there will be a slightly longer response time during this holiday period. We look forward to seeing you when the doors open again," says the Council’s Customer Services Manager Michelle Kerbers.

Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish and recycling will be collected one day later following public holidays over the Christmas season and into the new year.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on a Monday, the usual Monday collection will be collected on the Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday and so on.

If you usually have a Friday collection it will be collected on the Saturday.

Hamilton City Libraries, Waterworld, Gallagher Aquatic Centre and i-SITE are closed on Christmas Day and have adjusted opening hours through the holiday season. Libraries are also closed on New Year’s Day and 2 January.

Waikato Museum, Arts Post and Hamilton Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day, then normal opening hours will resume.