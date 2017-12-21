Timeframes confirmed for Central Library and Waterworld projects

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 16:04

Timeframes for major refurbishment and repair projects at two Hamilton City Council facilities have been confirmed.

The facilities are the city’s Central Library, in Garden Place, and Hamilton Pools’ flagship Waterworld complex in Forest Lake-Te Rapa.

The Central Library requires remedial building work in one staff-only area after a Detailed Seismic Assessment revealed an unacceptably low New Build Standard score, leading to the library’s temporary closure in late 2016.

The work on the Central Library will begin in early February 2018, and will conclude in August 2018. The Central Library is expected to reopen for business in September 2018.

The Council recently voted in favour of multi-million-dollar refurbishment of the 40-year-old main pool hall and plant room at Waterworld.

The refurbishment requires a partial closure of Waterworld, with the 25m, 50m and dive pools unavailable for the duration of the project.

That work will commence 12 February 2018, and is expected to conclude in September 2018. Staff anticipate the 25m, 50m and dive pools will be available to customers from early October.

Both projects are being undertaken by Fletcher Construction.