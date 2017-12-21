Selwyn residents encouraged to conserve water during holidays

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 16:18

Summer is here, and Selwyn District Council wants to ensure properties connected to Council water supplies can enjoy good water service during the holiday break over Christmas and New Year.

Murray Washington, Selwyn District Council’s Asset Manager, says the Council has not introduced formal restrictions but is continuing to encourage residents to conserve water during the holiday season.

"Soil moisture levels are dryer than usual for this time of year and Council would like to thank residents who are actively avoiding unnecessary water use," he says. "At this stage, staff are continuing to monitor water use daily against the need for mandatory water restrictions."

"Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and during the first week in January are traditionally times where the highest levels of demand for water occur, so this is something for everyone to keep in mind."

For the period 1 November to 15 December, water demand has increased overall in Selwyn by 79.5% compared to last year.

Residents on Council water supplies are encouraged to water lawns between 9pm-6am rather than during the daytime as this avoids potential for evaporation. People may want to consider letting their lawns go brown for summer.

Avoid irrigating lawns between 6-9am or 4-9pm. These are the times of peak water use and residents may experience low water pressures due to the high demand. December water consumption between 6-9pm has increased by 106% compared to October and November this year.

If demand for water increases over summer, water restrictions may be introduced requiring households to avoid watering lawns at specific times. Summer water restrictions are commonly used in New Zealand as a way to manage demand for water.