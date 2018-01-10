Serious crash near Hastings

|
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash at the intersection of Omahu Road and State Highway 50A, Frimley.
Police were called around 10:15am after a cyclist was reportedly hit by a car and has been seriously injured.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
