Serious crash near Hastings

Wednesday, 10 January, 2018 - 10:25

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash at the intersection of Omahu Road and State Highway 50A, Frimley.

Police were called around 10:15am after a cyclist was reportedly hit by a car and has been seriously injured.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.