Police seek public help to locate man missing from Ellerslie

Thursday, 11 January, 2018 - 11:10

Police are calling for public assistance to help us to locate a man who went missing from Ellerslie yesterday afternoon (10/01/2018).

Fuqi Kan is 67-years-old and was last seen on Main Highway, Ellerslie around 4pm yesterday.

Police and Mr Kan’s family and friends are concerned for his wellbeing and ask that anyone who sees him to contact Police immediately.

Mr Kan was last seen wearing a white, round neck t-shirt, denim shorts with black sneaker style shoes and a silver watch.

Mr Kan has only been in New Zealand for one month and speaks Mandarin only. He goes for daily walks for up to an hour however he is relatively unfamiliar with area given the short time he has been in New Zealand.

If you have any information that could help Police locate him, please contact Sergeant Grant Harris, Glen Innes Police on 021 191 2955 immediately or Auckland Police on (09) 302 6400. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.