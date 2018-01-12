Northland scrub fire contained

Friday, 12 January, 2018 - 11:37

Six helicopters and dozens of firefighters have managed to contain a fire that ripped through 133 hectares of scrub in Northland.

The fire broke out near Wright Road, north west of Whangarei, about 3.30pm yesterday.

Eight crews from Whanagrei and Kaikohe, along with forestry teams and the helicopters, have been working to bring it under control.

Fire and Emergency’s Principal Rural Fire Officer, Myles Taylor, says the fire is now contained but three helicopters remain on standby.

Firefighters are dampening down hotspots and mopping up.

He says it’s forecast to get warmer this afternoon so they’re closely monitoring the area to ensure it doesn’t flare up again.

"The temperature is already starting to climb so we’re really keeping a close eye on it," he says.

"It’s too early to say for certain what sparked the blaze, but we’re looking into that."

He says it’s important that people are aware of how dry the conditions are in Northland, and several other parts of the country.

"A fire can start pretty easily when it’s so dry, so people need to pay attention to the conditions around them. They need to act in a safe way and be extra vigilant."

Myles says people also need to know what fire restrictions are in place in their area.

For more information about current fire restrictions, visit www.checkitsalright.nz