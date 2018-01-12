Waitangi National Trust conducts enquiry into financial irregularities

Friday, 12 January, 2018 - 13:47

Waitangi National Trust, the organisation that administers the Waitangi Treaty Grounds confirmed today that an enquiry was underway into financial irregularities.

Dennis McBrearty, Acting Chairman, of the Waitangi National Trust Board, confirmed that an investigation was conducted as soon as the irregularity was discovered by the organisation but this had now been passed to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and that they were making their enquiries.

"The matter is now with the SFO and we will await the findings of their official enquiry. We are unable to comment any further pending the outcome of the SFO enquiry," says McBrearty.