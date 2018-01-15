Fat berg causes spill at Hawai Street in Taupo

Monday, 15 January, 2018 - 12:21

A 'fat berg' produced by fat and wipes caused wastewater to escape from a manhole cover last night, resulting in a spill into the lake at the end of Hawai Street. The affected area is immediately around the outlet and does not affect the Two Mile Bay Sailing Centre.

A temporary health warning is in place cautioning people not to swim in the area while water samples are tested. The results of the testing should be known tomorrow.

Operational services group manager Kevin Strongman said contractors were onsite quickly after the alarm was raised at about 9pm, and a sucker truck was used to try and recover as much of the spill as possible where it exited the stormwater outlet.

"When wastewater escapes from a manhole, the resulting spill enters the stormwater system through nearby grates and because of gravity, it ends up in the lake. Clearly we are really disappointed by this situation and find it just as frustrating as the community. We’ve invested around $100,000 a year on CCTV assessments of the system, and another $50,000 a year in high-pressure water cleaning to try and stop spills from happening."

"Our teams are constantly working to monitor the system and improve it, but we really need the public to play their part. Wet wipes and nappy liners should not end up in the wastewater system - they should be disposed of in the rubbish."