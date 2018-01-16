Fatal crash at Beaumont, Clutha

|
A truck driver has died after his truck and trailer unit rolled at Beaumont, in the Clutha District.
Emergency services were called to Rongahere Road, about 3km south of Beaumont, at 6:22am.
The driver of the truck was trapped in the cab, and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of Rongahere Road is closed while a heavy crane has been brought in to remove the truck.
Local diversions are in place.
Police's Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
