Fatal crash at Beaumont, Clutha

Tuesday, 16 January, 2018 - 11:30

A truck driver has died after his truck and trailer unit rolled at Beaumont, in the Clutha District.

Emergency services were called to Rongahere Road, about 3km south of Beaumont, at 6:22am.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the cab, and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of Rongahere Road is closed while a heavy crane has been brought in to remove the truck.

Local diversions are in place.

Police's Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.