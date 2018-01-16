Police attend serious crash in Matakana

|
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on Matakana Rd in Matakana, which occurred around 12.30pm.
Two people have received serious injuries.
Diversions are currently in place on Matakana Rd at Sharp Rd and Matakana Valley Rd.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
