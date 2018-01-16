Dunedin Police appeal for witnesses to incident with cyclist

Tuesday, 16 January, 2018 - 13:35

At around 3:30pm on Sunday 14 January 2018 a cyclist riding north on George Street, Dunedin was stopped at red traffic lights at the intersection with Saint Andrew Street, when he was hit from behind by a car.

The tyre of the cyclist’s bike became stuck under the vehicle and he was attempting to remove it when the male driver of the vehicle began tooting his horn at him.

The cyclist managed to free his bike and as he did so, the driver accelerated into him.

The victim moved to the side of the road while the motorist drove away north on George Street.

Thankfully, the cyclist was uninjured and his bike was not damaged, however this behaviour is completely unacceptable and we want to locate the driver of the car involved.

The car was a blue Subaru station wagon and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The victim said a number of people were in the area at the time and witnessed the altercation, some appeared to even be taking video or photos on their phones.

Unfortunately none of these people have contacted Police at this stage.

We really want to hear from these people in order to piece together more information about what happened.

If you were in the area at the time and believe you witnessed this incident, please contact Dunedin Police immediately on 03 471 4800.