Police presence in Himatangi, Manawatu district

Sunday, 22 July, 2018 - 11:56

Police are currently attending reports of an altercation between two men this morning at about 10.30 at a Himatangi Beach property.

One man is speaking to Police about the incident and he has minor injuries to his hand.

Police cordons are in place while Police search for the outstanding man involved in the altercation.

The public is advised to please respect cordons while the search is happening and advise Police of any unusual activity in the area.