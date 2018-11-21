Police renewing appeals for sightings of missing woman Sonam Shelar

Wednesday, 21 November, 2018 - 12:31

By Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee, Wellington CIB

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of missing 26-year-old woman Sonam Shelar.

As the search moves into another day, Police's concerns are growing for the safety of Sonam, who was last seen at home on Cashmere Avenue at 8.30am on Saturday 17 November.

We are urging residents in the neighbourhood to please ensure they check their sheds, backyards or any area where someone may seek shelter.

Sonam is five months pregnant, and fears for her safety are mounting.

We would also like to ask residents with CCTV cameras showing the road or street in the areas of Cashmere Avenue, Onslow Road, Box Hill, Burma Road or Agra Crescent to contact Police on (04) 381 2000 or via email to opzeplin@police.govt.nz

Sonam is of slender build, and approximately 165cm tall and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur on the hood, as well as white, black and orange trainers.

If anyone sees Sonam, or has information that might help find her, please dial 111 immediately.