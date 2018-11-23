Serious crash in Waiomio

Friday, 23 November, 2018 - 15:10

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Waiomio.

The crash involves a car and a van.

One person has died in the car.

One person in the van has moderate injuries, while there are also reports of minor injuries.

The van involved was transporting prisoners and they are being moved to another vehicle and transported to prison.

The diversions are expected to remain in place for some time and delays are expected.

Motorists travelling Northbound are advised to take the Mangakahia Road route, however light vehicles can also use the Ruapekapeka Road detour.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the way to the scene.