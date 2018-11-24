New Plymouth Police seek witnesses to aggravated robbery

Saturday, 24 November, 2018 - 15:15

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a New Plymouth Pizza Hut last night.

Just after 7pm a man entered the Pizza Hut on Tukapa Street, Westown. The man was wearing a balaclava and armed with a weapon, and he demanded that a staff member open the till.

A second staff member tried to intervene and sustained minor cuts to his hand as a result.

The offender took an amount of cash and left the store on foot, heading towards Westown School. He then got into a waiting car. The car drove towards Clawton Street, then headed toward Frankley Road.

The car has been located and seized for forensic examination. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Pizza Hut around the time of the robbery, who may have seen something which could assist our investigation.

If you can help, please call Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann on 021 191 4531, or New Plymouth Police on 06 759 5500. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.