Man deceased after firearms incident in Darfield

Sunday, 25 November, 2018 - 18:46

Police were called to a residential address in Bangor Road, Darfield just after 4pm today, after reports that a man had threatened a family member with a firearm.

Police received 111 calls from the family member and from members of the public.

After leaving the house, a family member who remained inside the house reported that the man had discharged a firearm a number of times outside the house, including making an attempt to regain entry to the house by shooting at the door.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, responded immediately.

On arrival, officers observed a man getting into a vehicle and leaving the property. Two officers attempted to stop the vehicle using road spikes.

As the officers were laying the road spikes, the man drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, hitting him and causing a serious leg injury.

At this point, the driver of the vehicle was shot at by police.

The man was located deceased in his car on Bangor Road a short time later.

The circumstances of the man’s death are unclear at this stage and Police will not be able to make comment on that until further enquiries, including a post mortem and scene examination, have taken place.

The officer that was hit by the car has been admitted to hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

This has been an extremely traumatic event, both for the man’s family and for the officers involved. Police are working to ensure that all those involved receive the necessary welfare and support.

It is not expected that any further information will be available tonight. Police will look to provide further comment at the earliest possible opportunity tomorrow.